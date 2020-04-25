Donald Trump enjoyed a positive approval rating for his handling of the pandemic… until he decided that he likes being in front of a camera. Since he began his daily briefings, the public has lost nearly all of their trust in him, and his approval has gone back underwater. Trump is his own worst enemy, and maybe that’s why Democrats think they can just sit back and watch him destroy himself. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why that’s not likely to happen and could eventually backfire.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

