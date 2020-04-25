As millions of Americans are losing their jobs without any relief in sight, the President’s own company is asking the President to give them a bailout. The hotel wants to stop paying their lease that they must pay to the government during the pandemic, even though Americans aren’t getting any kind of rent or mortgage freeze. This is abhorrent, and if the administration grants the lease freeze then there needs to be serious consequences. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

