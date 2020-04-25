As millions of Americans are losing their jobs without any relief in sight, the President’s own company is asking the President to give them a bailout. The hotel wants to stop paying their lease that they must pay to the government during the pandemic, even though Americans aren’t getting any kind of rent or mortgage freeze. This is abhorrent, and if the administration grants the lease freeze then there needs to be serious consequences. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.
