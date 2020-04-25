There is only one way to prevent a complete economic collapse during the pandemic: Americans need money. The government has the funds and resources to make this happen, yet, as a whole, they are more concerned about protecting the profits of corporations who mismanaged their own finances. This has to stop. We have a handful of politicians – Ro Khanna, Tim Ryan, Rashida Tlaib – working to help Americans, and we need to elevate these voices and protect their seats, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

