There is only one way to prevent a complete economic collapse during the pandemic: Americans need money. The government has the funds and resources to make this happen, yet, as a whole, they are more concerned about protecting the profits of corporations who mismanaged their own finances. This has to stop. We have a handful of politicians – Ro Khanna, Tim Ryan, Rashida Tlaib – working to help Americans, and we need to elevate these voices and protect their seats, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.