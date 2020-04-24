Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings have been getting stranger by the day, but Thursday’s absolutely broke the crazy meter. Trump told people that the virus might be able to be defeated by heating the body to absurd temperatures, or by putting light inside the body, or, and more dangerously, by injecting disinfectants into a person. None of these are actual treatments, and some of them are a near guarantee of death, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.