Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings have been getting stranger by the day, but Thursday’s absolutely broke the crazy meter. Trump told people that the virus might be able to be defeated by heating the body to absurd temperatures, or by putting light inside the body, or, and more dangerously, by injecting disinfectants into a person. None of these are actual treatments, and some of them are a near guarantee of death, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

