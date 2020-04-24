In the earlier days of the pandemic, back when Trump was doing virtually nothing to slow the spread in the United States, his administration allowed a former labradoodle breeder to run the response of the federal government. The man, Brian Harrison, was an aide to Health and Human Services chief Alex Azar, but he had absolutely no experience in public health issues, and most recently worked as a dog breeder prior to joining HHS. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com.

