Conservative media might be hyping those astroturf “reopen the economy” groups, but the vast majority of Americans agree that these people are wrong and they don’t want their rallies to be successful. A staggering 80% of Americans believe that it is too soon to reopen the country, and most of them say that they will refuse to return to normal if measures are lifted before the pandemic is under control. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.