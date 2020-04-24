On today’s show…

John Nichols, from The Nation Magazine, will explain why ceding too much authority to the Executive Branch has led to an Imperial Presidency.

Fadi Quran, from Avaaz, joins us to discuss how Facebook and other social media platforms have become the epicenter for misinformation, and how we can solve the issue.

My own doctor, David LeMay, will be here to discuss why overall health is such an important factor in the battle against Covid-19.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help me figure out another crazy news week.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.