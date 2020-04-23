According to a medical supply company based out of Delaware, many of the masks that FEMA has been confiscating for “reallocation” have been sitting at an airport in a shipping container for nearly a month. Little is known about FEMA’s confiscation program, and with medical supplies running low across the country, you have to wonder what kind of dysfunction is taking place that allows these vital pieces of equipment to go unused. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.