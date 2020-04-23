According to a medical supply company based out of Delaware, many of the masks that FEMA has been confiscating for “reallocation” have been sitting at an airport in a shipping container for nearly a month. Little is known about FEMA’s confiscation program, and with medical supplies running low across the country, you have to wonder what kind of dysfunction is taking place that allows these vital pieces of equipment to go unused. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

