Republican Representative Matt Gaetz says that Florida has done an exceptional job with regard to the pandemic, and that the state’s “light touch” approach should be used by others. Gaetz apparently hasn’t seen the numbers coming out of his own state, because the number of positive cases continues to rise by at least 700 per day, with deaths in the state rapidly approaching 1,000. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses Gaetz’s tone deaf remarks.