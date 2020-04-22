The Democratic leaders in Congress are patting themselves on the back today over the fact that they worked with Republicans on a new relief bill that is certain to pass. The only problem these Democrats have is that they didn’t get anything REAL for the American public in these bills, and their “concessions” were things that should have been a no-brainer to pass. The Democrats aren’t fighting for us, at all, and that isn’t going to bode well come November. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

