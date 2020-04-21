Republicans love to say that they are the Party that respects the Constitution and supports state rights, but the second a state decides to do something they don’t like, they are the first ones to cry about it. Right now conservative groups are lobbying Attorney General William Barr to file lawsuits against states over their “stay at home,” quarantine orders, even though Barr has literally no say in the matter. This is Constitutional Law 101, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

