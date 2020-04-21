Republicans love to say that they are the Party that respects the Constitution and supports state rights, but the second a state decides to do something they don’t like, they are the first ones to cry about it. Right now conservative groups are lobbying Attorney General William Barr to file lawsuits against states over their “stay at home,” quarantine orders, even though Barr has literally no say in the matter. This is Constitutional Law 101, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.