Dr. Anthony Fauci, the sole voice of reason within the Trump Administration’s pandemic response team, has warned that the ongoing protests to reopen the economy are only making the problem worse and will actually lead to a longer time frame before things can go back to normal. If you need a real-world example, take a look at Kentucky, where they just set a record for the highest single-day new positive cases about a week after the protests began in the state. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.