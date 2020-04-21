Dr. Anthony Fauci, the sole voice of reason within the Trump Administration’s pandemic response team, has warned that the ongoing protests to reopen the economy are only making the problem worse and will actually lead to a longer time frame before things can go back to normal. If you need a real-world example, take a look at Kentucky, where they just set a record for the highest single-day new positive cases about a week after the protests began in the state. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this. 

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

