New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been getting positive reviews from people across the country because of his press conferences in this age of covid-19, but his history is less than stellar. In fact, his actions just in the past couple of weeks don’t add up if he is so concerned about people’s health care. Sam Seder is joined by Ross Barkan, contributor to the nation magazine, to tell us how Cuomo helped get New York into this mess.

