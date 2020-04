Donald Trump and the Republicans love to say that the Democrats are to blame for our current pandemic, but history once again has proven that they are liars. President Obama attempted to create an emergency fund for pandemic response all the way back in 2014, but Republicans refused to give him the money that he requested. We could have had a stockpile like Trump claims we should have had, but HIS party refused to allow it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.