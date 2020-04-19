An analysis of the coronavirus stimulus bill has revealed a provision that is going to give the wealthiest Americans nearly $90 billion in extra tax cuts. While millions of Americans wait for their stimulus checks, the wealthy elite are enjoying a slew of provisions that are only designed to help people who honestly don’t need any help right now. This is a failure of both Republicans and Democrats, and we need to call EVERYONE out for voting for this monstrosity. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.