An analysis of the coronavirus stimulus bill has revealed a provision that is going to give the wealthiest Americans nearly $90 billion in extra tax cuts. While millions of Americans wait for their stimulus checks, the wealthy elite are enjoying a slew of provisions that are only designed to help people who honestly don’t need any help right now. This is a failure of both Republicans and Democrats, and we need to call EVERYONE out for voting for this monstrosity. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR