Kushner Companies, the business run by the Kushner family that son Jared is a part of, has still been evicting tenants and filing lawsuits against them during the pandemic. Millions of people are losing their jobs and their source of income, but that doesn’t matter to the Kushner family. But it isn’t just about the money – they would still struggle to fill those rooms, so why bother? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why the Kushners are taking advantage of the pandemic to further their own selfish agenda.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

