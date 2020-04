Fox News host Tucker Carlson is furious that Michelle Obama is pushing an initiative to increase access to mail-in voting for Americans in the midst of the pandemic. Carlson, much like Trump, knows that having more people voting will spell the end of the Republican Party’s power, and he simply cannot stand for that. If allowing people to exercise their rights is bad for your Party, then you’ve clearly picked the wrong Party, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.