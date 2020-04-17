On today’s show…

David Dayen, from the America Prospect, will explain how big banks can get a hold of your stimulus check before you have a chance to use it.

Nation national-affairs correspondent Jeet Heer will explain why “Undercounting Covid-19 Deaths Is a Deadly Mistake.” And why keeping the death toll artificially low allows Trump to push for a premature end to the lockdown.

And Heather “Digby” Parton will help break down the news of the week.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.