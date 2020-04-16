Trump’s supporters are taking his desire to reopen the economy seriously, and some say that they are even willing to take it to the grave. These crazed MAGA true believers have started their own little protests in several areas around the country, essentially demanding that the economy be reopened in order to appease the President. Not only are their current actions putting lives in danger, but if they get their way even more people will die, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

