Donald Trump’s Treasury Department, led by Steve Mnuchin, has given banks the go-ahead to STEAL stimulus checks from Americans if they owe debts to the banks. This is absolutely going to screw over countless voters, as banks will likely try to stretch the rules and confiscate the money in more instances than even the Treasury is allowing, but it also shows where the loyalty of this administration lies. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.