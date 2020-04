CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced last week that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus, and this week he made another shocking claim when he announced that his job at CNN was a complete sham. Cuomo said that the corporate media is absolutely horrendous, and that he’s tired of talking to evil Republicans and fake Democrats. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains why Cuomo finally decided to come clean about the deceitful industry we call the corporate media.