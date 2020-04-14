Donald Trump’s campaign is suing a television station in Wisconsin for airing a political ad that criticized the President’s response to the pandemic. Do they not understand how political ads work? Political ads are not only filled with falsehoods, but they are specifically designed to CRITICIZE candidates. If this lawsuit is successful, which it won’t be, but if it were to succeed it would fundamentally change political ads in this country for the better, so it is a win-win for citizens. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR