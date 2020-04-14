Americans can kiss the low gas prices they’ve been enjoying goodbye, thanks to Donald Trump. Trump announced that he has helped to persuade Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC nations to REDUCE the amount of oil they are producing in order to drive prices higher. This effectively kills a decades-old Republican talking point that we need to produce more oil in order to lower prices for consumers. The only thing they care about are oil industry profits, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

