Americans can kiss the low gas prices they’ve been enjoying goodbye, thanks to Donald Trump. Trump announced that he has helped to persuade Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other OPEC nations to REDUCE the amount of oil they are producing in order to drive prices higher. This effectively kills a decades-old Republican talking point that we need to produce more oil in order to lower prices for consumers. The only thing they care about are oil industry profits, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.