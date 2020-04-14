Fox News host Laura Ingraham suspects foul play, and she believes the media is the group responsible for destroying the economy. According to Ingraham, the media is actively trying to overhype the viral pandemic in order to drive our economy further down the toilet in order to hurt Trump’s chances for reelection. Not only does this prove that Ingraham has crossed over into an alternate reality, but it also shows that she doesn’t understand the current media landscape. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

