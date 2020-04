Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a warning for Joe Biden: A few progressive policies isn’t going to be enough to win over the necessary voters to win the election. She’s right about this, and the Biden camp needs to heed these warnings. Bernie Sanders was propelled by independents and young people, and Biden can’t hope to win the election without offering these people something better than what they have now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.