Jared Kushner has once again proven that he isn’t good at anything. As the man running the White House’s “shadow” task force on Coronavirus, he has refused to make a deal with General Motors to get them to build ventilators because he felt it was “too expensive.” Other than that, the idiot son-in-law of the President hasn’t done anything worthwhile on either the Coronavirus issue or any other issue he’s worked on since getting his current job. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.