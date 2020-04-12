Jared Kushner has once again proven that he isn’t good at anything. As the man running the White House’s “shadow” task force on Coronavirus, he has refused to make a deal with General Motors to get them to build ventilators because he felt it was “too expensive.” Other than that, the idiot son-in-law of the President hasn’t done anything worthwhile on either the Coronavirus issue or any other issue he’s worked on since getting his current job. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR