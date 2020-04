Donald Trump might be sealing his own fate already by failing to take the pandemic seriously. Red states are starting to hurt the most, and some of those currently-red states are going to be crucial in November. The biggest concern right now among Republicans is the state of Florida, where Trump sycophant Ron DeSantis is the governor and has been criticized across the country for his horrendous response to the crisis. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.