For the third week in a row, the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits has risen by millions, with 6.6 million new workers filing in the past week. This brings the 3-week total to 16.8 million people who no longer have jobs (or the benefits that go with them.) Meanwhile, Donald Trump is still downplaying the pandemic and peddling dangerous conspiracy theories from Fox News. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.