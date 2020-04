Donald Trump told the country this week that we need to “quickly forget” about the Coronavirus once the United States gets it under control. He says that this is the only way for the country to really move forward, but what he really wants is for the country to forget about all of the missteps and bad decisions, and of course all of the outright lies, that the administration has experienced since the start of this outbreak. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.