We’ll discuss how the Trump Administration has failed in it’s response to the Coranavirus and how the lack of oversight will enrich wealthy donors and possibly Tump himself. Jeff Hauser, from the Revolving Door Project, will be here to break it all down.

We will also talk to Progressive Candidate, Samelys Lopez, who is running for Congress in New York’s 15 District. Her story is incredible, and we will get her perspective of running for office in a time of Covid-19.

And Nation Contributor, Ross Barkan, will be here to explain why we just barely need to scratch the surface to see how New York Governor Cuomo, helped get us into this mess.

And of course, Heather “Digby” Parton will join us to help make sense of it all.

