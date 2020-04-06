A dangerous combination of incompetence and negligence has caused the federal government to fall flat on their faces as millions of small business and average Americans attempt to get relief through the stimulus package. Small business owners especially have hit a wall with this administration as they try to secure loans in order to avoid having to close their doors for good. Every single day matters, but this administration is watching the days tick by as more and more businesses close their doors for good. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.