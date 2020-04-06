A dangerous combination of incompetence and negligence has caused the federal government to fall flat on their faces as millions of small business and average Americans attempt to get relief through the stimulus package. Small business owners especially have hit a wall with this administration as they try to secure loans in order to avoid having to close their doors for good. Every single day matters, but this administration is watching the days tick by as more and more businesses close their doors for good. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

