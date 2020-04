Leaked notes from a recent Amazon corporate meeting, which Jeff Bezos attended, show that the company was attempting to smear a worker who was organizing a walkout over the company’s alleged failure to keep their workers safe. The company wanted to claim that this worker wasn’t good at their job and that he “wasn’t very smart.” This is corporate intimidation at its finest, and Amazon has a lot of questions to answer. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.