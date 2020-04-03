On today’s show…

We’ll talk to journalist, Judd Legum, about UPS, and why workers feel like the shipping giant is failing to take basic measures to protect it’s workers.

Former Federal Prosecutor, Ankush Khardori, will be here to explain how the Federal Government has enabled coronavirus scammers to flourish.

And we have decided to unlock our bonus content this week…

New Orleans Based Infectious Diseases Physician, Dr. MarkAlain Déry, explains why the Crescent City has quickly become a hot spot for the coronavirus. The amount of important information in the interview was too good for people not to hear.

And of course, Heather “Digby” Parton will join us to help make sense of it all.

Want to listen to the show, go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.