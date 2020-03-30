Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio is joined by RT correspondent Brigida Santos to discuss how Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is asking President Trump for an aid package to keep the popular ride-sharing service afloat, as its usual customers have all but disappeared amid citywide closures due to Coronavirus. Legal journalist Mollye Barrows breaks down what state-mandated quarantines and shelter-in-place directives mean for Americans from a legal standpoint. What rights do and DON’T we have while on virtual house arrest?

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

