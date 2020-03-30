Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio is joined by RT correspondent Brigida Santos to discuss how Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is asking President Trump for an aid package to keep the popular ride-sharing service afloat, as its usual customers have all but disappeared amid citywide closures due to Coronavirus. Legal journalist Mollye Barrows breaks down what state-mandated quarantines and shelter-in-place directives mean for Americans from a legal standpoint. What rights do and DON’T we have while on virtual house arrest?