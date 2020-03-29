Via America’s Lawyer: Mass layoffs among the travel industry induced by Coronavirus concerns have shown large companies are prioritizing pouring money into stock buybacks rather than setting up emergency funds for their employees. Also, FL governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for failing to close Florida beaches during this pandemic, spurring thousands of spring breakers to continue to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19. Plus, U.S. senators were found to be selling off stocks in DROVES using apparent insider trading techniques to ‘get out’ before the Coronavirus decimated Wall Street. Mike Papantonio and Farron Cousins discuss.

Mike Papantonio
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

