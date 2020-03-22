Right wing Christian author Lori Alexander believes that the Coronavirus is a form of both punishment and self-correction and that God sent it to earth to push women back into their homes. Alexander doesn’t believe that women should be productive members of society, and instead should stay in their homes pushing out babies and doing 100% of the child rearing. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how insane this concept is.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Right wing Christian author and blogger, Lori Alexander, isn’t well known to people who aren’t really into that niche part of, you know, journalism and reading. But to those people on the religious right, they know who Lori Alexander is and they also know that she’s one to give out some horrible advice and the coronavirus is no exception. The past couple of weeks, Ms. Alexander has been out there telling people one, that don’t worry, kids can’t get the coronavirus, but two, and this is even a little bit creepier, maybe God sent the coronavirus as punishment and a self-correction method to kind of push women back into the houses. You know, go away from your job, go away from your career and your ambitions and your independence and, you know, go make somebody a sandwich is what Lori Alexander thinks. I’m going to read some quotes from some of her recent blog posts, and what’s great about these quotes is that each successive one gets weirder than the one before.

Let’s start with the obvious. The coronavirus is pushing a lot of women back into their homes with their children, which is a good thing in my opinion. Mothers of young children, you can rest assured concerning this virus, since no children from zero to nine have died from it and most children have mild cases of this, it seems to mostly be killing, killing the elderly and those with health problems. The average of death from the virus is 80 years old. Average of death is, is what she says. Average of death is 80 years old. Children can still get it. It can still be incredibly debilitating for children and if that child has any underlying conditions, especially conditions of the respiratory system, like asthma, then yeah, it could absolutely prove to be fatal. She continues. I am not a hand washer since I’m not afraid of germs. How good for her.

I have dry skin and I greatly dislike the feel of dry hands. Yes, I wash my hands after go, after using the restroom, but I’ve never thought about washing my hands after going shopping or out and about. I don’t use hand sanitizer. Well, I’m, I, I’m, I’m glad you wash your hands after you go to the bathroom. But you said you’ve never thought about washing your hands? Like you’ve never been out in public and accidentally touched something that you’re like, what the hell is this? I need to go wash my hands or I need to pull out some hand sanitizer. Like, that’s creepy and that’s disgusting. Like right there you kind of proved nobody should listen to you because you’re a big old creep. That’s what you are, Lori. You’re just a big old dirty, apparently, creep. It gets worse folks. It gets so much worse. Another quote, many of the things going on in our culture, abortion, children being allowed to change genders, pornography, sex trafficking of children and so on are much more destructive to our culture. Maybe God will use this virus for good. Our culture needs a good wake up call.

So I’m sorry, Lori. But are you actually saying that God just needs to keep sending this plague and just, just kill us all? You know, old Testament style wrath of God just wipe us out because of porn. Lori, I don’t know what God you worship. You’re, you’re a Christian. So I’m assuming it is the Christian God, but, but that’s not a God I’d like to follow. That’s a God that actually sounds pretty, pretty mean and horrible. Not a benevolent, all loving, all caring God. Right? But back to your original claim, the one of the most outrageous ones that this is God’s punishment pushing women back into the kitchen. This is not what’s happening here. It is an unfortunate event. It is a virus that the United States was not prepared for, that the world was not prepared for because we never seem to take these things seriously and we need to start doing that. But this is not some higher power telling women that you can’t be doctors or lawyers or even business women of any kind. Get yo’ ass back in the kitchen and start birth and more babies. That’s not what’s happening and anybody who tells you that that’s what this is, people like Lori Alexander, should not ever be taken seriously in any situation in life.