Via News. Views. Hughes: Legal contributor Mollye Barrows joins Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the Trump administration’s profusion of libel lawsuits against news outlets over opinion pieces and what he alleges is agenda-driven coverage. She doesn’t think the lawsuits have much chance in court and may be a tactic to intimidate his critics. Then legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media weighs in on revelations that Republican strategist and pundit Ana Navarro lobbied for El Salvador and Nicaragua, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) documents.