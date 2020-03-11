Via News. Views. Hughes: Legal contributor Mollye Barrows joins Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss the Trump administration’s profusion of libel lawsuits against news outlets over opinion pieces and what he alleges is agenda-driven coverage. She doesn’t think the lawsuits have much chance in court and may be a tactic to intimidate his critics. Then legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media weighs in on revelations that Republican strategist and pundit Ana Navarro lobbied for El Salvador and Nicaragua, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) documents.

Mollye Barrows
Mollye is a journalist, investigative reporter, and former news anchor. Mollye graduated from the University of West Florida in 1996 with a Bachelor’s in Communications Arts. She worked as an anchor and reporter for WEAR-TV 3 (an ABC affiliated) in Pensacola for nearly twenty years. She has also served as a television host and journalist with BLAB-TV and the Studer Community Institute.

