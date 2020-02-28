Ring of Fire Radio this week…

David Dayen, from The American Prospect, will be here to discuss the real story behind the coronavirus and how middlemen are destroying the prescription drug market.

Amanda Litman from the organization, Run for Something, will lay out their strategic plan to help elect women, people of color, and LGBTQ candidates.\

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down a massive week in news.

And Will Parrish, from The Intercept, will tell us the story of how a Canadian Energy Company bought a small-town sheriff’s unit in Oregon.

