A customer has filed a class action lawsuit against L’Oreal over claims that the company’s liquid cosmetics come in bottles that have defective pumps, which prevents them from accessing all of the product that they purchased. The L’Oreal defective cosmetic pump class action lawsuit was filed by Renee Young and Roxane Tierney who say they both purchased L’Oreal’s products. The plaintiffs claim that they both discovered that the purchased products could not be entirely dispensed from the bottle due to defective pumps. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this with Scott Hardy, President of Top Class Actions.

Farron Cousins: Anybody who’s ever had to buy any kind of makeup or cosmetics, maybe for yourself, maybe for a spouse, maybe with your spouse, whatever it is, these things are crazy expensive and trust me, I know. You have no idea how much powder I have to put on this thing every single day to make it not completely shiny. So I get it. This stuff is crazy expensive and that’s why when you buy one of these products, some of them, you know, $40 $50, you want them to perform properly. You also want to be able to access everything that comes with that expensive purchase. But as we’re finding out now with some brands of L’Oreal cosmetics, that’s not the case and I have Scott Hardy from Top Class Actions with me now to explain what’s happening.

Now, Scott, I’ve gone with my wife into these makeup stores before and, you know, she’s looking at these things and I’m shocked at how expensive they are. Like, it’s, it’s crazy how expensive some of these things are, especially when you get the name brand and they come in the little pumps and according to a new class action, the L’Oreal brand coming in these little pumps aren’t actually letting you access all of the product in there because the pumps themselves are defective. Tell us, tell us more about this.

Scott Hardy: Sure. It’s a common complaint that women have when they’re using these makeups, these soaps, and they’re in a sealed container. So it’s not like the wonderful days where you’d have a nice glass bottle. You could unscrew the top, refill it, put what you need in there. No, all of these are sealed. They’re meant to be thrown away and that’s for a reason. They count on these pumps actually breaking and since it’s a sealed container, guess what? You can’t just replace the top and get access to that expensive makeup. Nope, you’re going to throw it away. But this class action is saying that they’re finding between 43% and 81% of that makeup is actually getting thrown away. The pump breaks, that person says, well, can’t use that anymore and throws it out. So this is such a common problem. You know, my wife uses a specific soap product almost every night.

And she says to me, honey, look at this. This is broken. Why can’t we file a class action on it? And we’re actually working on that. But it’s so funny to see this class action being filed against L’Oreal and their, their makeup, because it is such a profit generator for them. This specific class action is filed for pump makeups under the L’Oreal brand, including the Visible Lift Serum Absolute, and the Superstay Better Skin Skin-Transforming Foundation marketed under the Maybelline brand. So if you have a L’Oreal product or a Maybelline product with this pump that’s defective, go here, leave a comment.

You know, I see Kaplan Fox is one of the law firms that’s in charge of this. They’re, they’re a great law firm that really works hard for consumers. So we want to know about this because frankly these companies should be fixing it. They should give you a way to just replace the pump, or they should, you know, give you something you can do so you’re not just throwing away this makeup that you’re spending $10, $20 or $40 for.

Farron Cousins: Right, and as you pointed out with these percentages here, people are throwing away essentially half the bottle, which means losing half their money on it. And obviously if you throw away half the bottle, you have to buy it twice as frequently. So L’Oreal, Maybelline, they’re, they’re cashing in on this, right? This is a huge profit generator. If somebody only uses half your product and throws it out and goes and buys another one, that’s better for you. But it’s horrible for these consumers who are losing $7 to $10 per bottle every time they buy it. And, you know, it’s noted here on Top Class Actions, according to the plaintiffs here, the company could have used screw off lids. They could have used airless pumps. They could’ve put it in squeeze tubes, but they opted to not do any of these and any one of those options would have solved this problem. But L’Oreal knows, well if we solve the problem, probably gonna mean less money in our pockets.

Scott Hardy: Exactly, L’Oreal and Maybelline are selling these products and, you know, with, with that marketing strategy of consumers are gonna not be able to use it all. They’re going to have to throw it away, which makes them buy more. And L’Oreal and Maybelline are trusted brands in the cosmetics industry. We hope that they will take care of their customers and like you said, switch to a pump that can screw off or switch to a tube. Do something that allows their customers who depend, I mean, because women are very, very, very brand loyal. They get that color, they like, they get that brand they like, they know their skin reacts well with it, they stick with it. Take care of these women and make sure that they can get what they’re paying for and not throw away half of the product every single time.

Scott Hardy: You’re welcome. Thanks for your time, Farron.