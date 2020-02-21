Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Farron Cousins sitting in for Sam Seder this week.

Today on the show

The Democratic Debate on Wednesday night was without a doubt one of the most intense of the primary season, and I’ll give you my analysis on who the big winners and losers were.

Ben Dixon will join me to discuss Michael Bloomberg’s disgusting comments about his Stop and Frisk program.

Investigative Journalist Alex Kotch will be here to tell us about Bloomberg’s efforts to buy the Senate for Republicans.

And Nomiki Konst will join me to talk about the media’s hatred of Bernie Sanders.

