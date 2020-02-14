on today’s show…

Progressive Superstar, Thom Hartmann, will join us to discuss his new book, “The Hidden History of the War on Voting.”

Progressive Senate Candidate, Melanie D’Arrigo will join us to discuss her primary race for congress in New Yorks 3rd District.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the big news stories from this week

And Jeff Hauser, from the Center for Economic and Policy Research, will join us to explain why it’s important for the next Democratic President to appoint personnel that work and think in the public interest.

