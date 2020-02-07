on today’s show…

Journalist, Daniel Judt, will be here to discuss his cover story from the Nation Magazine, “Australia’s Devastating Wildfires Were Not Inevitable.”

Progressive Senate Candidate, Andrew Romanoff, will join us to discuss his race for Senate in Colorado, and why the seat is essential if we want to flip the senate.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the big news stories from this week

And investigative journalist, Mike Ludwig, will be here to explain how unsafe levels of the chemical PFAS made it into almost every city’s drinking water in the U.S.

