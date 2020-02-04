Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to walk us through Hunter Biden’s child support woes. After ducking payments for the child which was confirmed by paternity tests to be his, Biden will finally have to cough up monthly payments to stripper-turned-baby mama Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Transcript:

Mike Papantonio: While Trump’s impeachment trial proceedings have stoked a media firestorm on Capitol Hill, the minute the epicenter of the Ukraine controversy is finally bowing to court orders for him to pay child support to his baby mama, Lunden Roberts. Here to break down the latest about Hunter Biden is legal journalist Mollye Barrows. Wow, this, the more you read this, he just, you know, you just say this guy’s a punk.

Mollye Barrows: I think that’s really the moral of this story.

Mike Papantonio: He’s a punk.

Mollye Barrows: You know, I hate to make a flash judgment here, but it seems like he sure drug his feet on this, until.

Mike Papantonio: Take it down the road. Where did it start?

Mollye Barrows: Well, they, it all started in Washington DC, when this cute little thing was taking classes at George Washington University and apparently she and Hunter Biden started a relationship. She later became pregnant. He paid child support for a couple of months. The baby was born, I believe in August of 2018 and then he quit paying and she was like, wait now, you owe me money. Raising a kid is expensive.

Mike Papantonio: Well, it really started with him saying, no, I’m not the daddy.

Mollye Barrows: And that’s it.

Mike Papantonio: Okay.

Mollye Barrows: So then they filed, then they, he took a test. He agreed to take a test. He was proven the daddy. It was scientifically impossible for him not to be the daddy or something along those lines in January of last year, but he still wasn’t paying child support. He was like, I’m not employed.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah.

Mollye Barrows: And she was like, I don’t care.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t have money.

Mollye Barrows: I’m still, right.

Mike Papantonio: So basically, I’m unemployed, I don’t have any money. And then she said, really?

Mollye Barrows: Right. Let me file a paternity suit, you know.

Mike Papantonio: Well, the, exactly. I’ll file a paternity suit.

Mollye Barrows: And child support.

Mike Papantonio: I’ll ask for the documents, dealing with Ukraine.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right.

Mike Papantonio: To see how much money you were getting under the table.

Mollye Barrows: All your financial documents.

Mike Papantonio: All of sudden the punk understands that he’s in trouble.

Mollye Barrows: Yes, he certainly did.

Mike Papantonio: And so he’s got, he’s got a judge. Tell us about, the judge is all over him, right?

Mollye Barrows: Right. Yeah. So this was back in December. He had been dragging his feet. He hadn’t been agreeing to pay any child support. He’d been making her take him to court, basically. And so she did and the judge said, let’s take a look. Since we know now that you’re the dad, let’s take a look at your tax, you know, your financials going back five years. They provided their information. He did not provide a full disclosure, if you will, and so her attorney said, hey man, we need to see all your documents. The judge said so. Judge, he hasn’t filed, we want you to hold him in contempt of court and this was under a guy named judge, McSpadden, and he has since recused himself from this case and they have a new judge in the case circuit judge, Holly Meyer. But both of them did say you need to come up with this information. And she gave him until Wednesday of this week to come up with it. Otherwise he was going to have a mandatory court appearance in Arkansas.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Mollye Barrows: And so lo and behold today they were able to come up with an agreement.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, so here’s what.

Mollye Barrows: That keeps him from appearing.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s what happens, just so you know, he, it’s not, he didn’t do the agreement.

Mollye Barrows: Oh, no no.

Mike Papantonio: Because he’s been a great guy.

Mollye Barrows: No.

Mike Papantonio: He did the agreement because the judge says, if you don’t show up.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right.

Mike Papantonio: A, I’m going to hold you in contempt and oh yes, if we ever get jurisdiction over you, we will put you in jail.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right.

Mike Papantonio: B, if you don’t show up, we’re going to default. It’s going to be a default hearing and we’re going to give this, we’re going to give the claimant everything she’s asking for.

Mollye Barrows: Whatever she wants.

Mike Papantonio: And you really have no defenses after you default.

Mollye Barrows: Mr. unemployed. Right.

Mike Papantonio: So all of a sudden the punk, I mean this, look, how do we treat this guy any different than I would have back in the, back in the day.

Mollye Barrows: You’re right.

Mike Papantonio: I was a very young lawyer. Maybe been out of law school for a year and I had to handle a few of these custody cases and there’s always a punk on the other side of the table.

Mollye Barrows: I don’t have to pay this.

Mike Papantonio: I don’t have to do it.

Mollye Barrows: I don’t have to take responsibility.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, it’s not my baby. You know, it’s her fault. She was, it’s always the attack, which he.

Mollye Barrows: This is political.

Mike Papantonio: Right.

Mollye Barrows: This is political.

Mike Papantonio: And it’s the attack on, on the claimant, you understand his attack.

Mollye Barrows: Right, oh, that’s what they’re saying, that she’s just dragging this out because of what’s going on with the Ukraine and impeachment problem.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, really, no, she’s not dragging anything. She just wanted to say, look, do the right thing, punk.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right. Having a baby is expensive.

Mike Papantonio: This is your baby. Pay the money just like anybody else would. And I, you know, God bless her.

Mollye Barrows: I know.

Mike Papantonio: God bless the judge who said, I don’t care whether you’re a Biden, I don’t care if you’re the King of England.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right.

Mike Papantonio: You be in my courtroom, and if you show up in my courtroom, I have the ability to throw you in jail.

Mollye Barrows: Or fine you.

Mike Papantonio: Or if you don’t show up, I have the ability to default this thing and we’re going to give her everything she’s entitled to.

Mollye Barrows: And it makes you wonder how far he would have allowed that progress if it weren’t for the fact that these impeachment hearings were going on.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, exactly.

Mollye Barrows: Because I’m sure that, you know, that their names have been thrown about all about, and they don’t want him appearing in court.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, yeah.

Mollye Barrows: At the same time these impeachment hearings are going on.

Mike Papantonio: Yeah, daddy’s got to be so proud, huh?

Mollye Barrows: Yeah. He’s got grandchildren all over the place.

Mike Papantonio: Thank you for joining me. Okay.

Mollye Barrows: Sure, thanks Pap.