Joe Biden still believes that Republicans in the House and Senate are somehow going to wake up and start being decent human beings again if he becomes President. Meanwhile, Republicans are already discussing the possibility of impeaching Biden if he wins the election. The man is far too clueless to be President, and his claims of being a uniter with Republicans are absolutely laughable. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

In recent interviews, Joe Biden has suggested that he still firmly believes that Republicans in the Senate are going to have an epiphany if Donald Trump loses and Joe Biden wins and they will absolutely start working with him. Now he admits that maybe not all Republicans will do it, but, but good many of them will. They’re suddenly going to not be so horrible and they’re going to work with president Joe Biden. Now Joe Biden is out there telling us this in spite of being in the Obama administration for eight years when we saw that Republicans do not want to work with Democrats on anything anymore. And at the same time that you have Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Joni Ernst out there telling us we’re going to investigate Joe Biden and if he gets elected president, according to Joni Ernst, we’re going to go ahead and just impeach him right away. That’s what Joni Ernst said earlier this week and Lindsey Graham on Sunday said that, yeah, we’re going to launch investigations into Joe and Hunter Biden and find out what the heck was going on. We think we can get them.

And Joe Biden is still out there, clueless as ever saying, yes, I can get Republicans to work with me. I can do this. This is, you know, they’re, they’re not irrational people. They’re good people, they’ve just been hoodwinked by Donald Trump. No, nope, nope, nope, nope, nope. But your statements saying that you think you can get these people to work with you, even if they weren’t doing the things personally to you that they are right now. Even if it was just based solely on your experience with them, with the Obama administration, you should know that they’re not going to do it. They are not going to work with you. They’re not going to play nice. They’re not going to compromise. They’re going to sit there and obstruct and piss and moan and whine because they don’t have the White House anymore. That’s what’s going to happen with these Republicans when Donald Trump leaves office. It’s not going to be pretty, it’s not going to be fun and there will be approximately zero epiphany’s happening with these Republican senators. They didn’t change because of Donald Trump. They just stopped hiding who they are. And that’s something that people like Joe Biden don’t seem to understand.

Lindsey Graham has always been horrible. He just doesn’t have to do it in secret anymore. Joni Ernst has been horrible and she can be open about it now. Mitch McConnell has been a piece of crap since the day he walked into the Senate, more than 30 years ago, and he still is today. He just has no problem wearing it on his sleeve. These people aren’t going to change for you, Joe. They’re not gonna change for Bernie. They’re not gonna change for Elizabeth Warren. They’re not gonna change for any Democrat. The only thing we can change is who is in the Senate and that’s what we need to focus on, getting rid of these Republicans because they’ve shown us who they are and we know that this is who they’ve always been. They’re not going to work with us. So let’s replace them with people who will.