Daniel Denvir will join us to discuss his new book, “All-American Nativism,” which describes American History through the lens of immigration politics.

Progressive Congressional Candidate, Andom Ghebreghiogis, will join us to discuss his race in New York’s 16th District against longtime incumbent and Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the big news stories from this week

And John Nichols, from The Nation Magazine, will join us from Iowa to give us the scoop of what’s happening on the ground ahead of Monday’s caucas.

