Nylabone dog products are not “natural” as advertised by the manufacturer, according to a recent class action lawsuit. Nylabone Corp. manufacturers numerous types of dog products including dental spray, dental chews, toothpaste, edible treats, and interactive treats such as chew toys which have edible treats inside. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this with Scott Hardy, President of Top Class Actions.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins: I’ve got Scott Hardy from Top Class Actions with me right now. Scott, you and I have talked multiple different times in the past. We have discussed several different pet medications, pet foods, and now we have pet treats that have been found to not be what they claim to be by the manufacturer. And we’ve, again, we’ve talked about products like this for consumers, for people out there, and now it seems that these kind of dishonest practices have made their way into the pet treat industry. Tell us about this latest class action lawsuit here.

Scott Hardy: Sure. So we’ve got the Nylabone pet treat class action, which alleges that the pet treats aren’t natural, even though we see that on the label. And now, because as you said, we talked about different pet class actions and pet food and tainted pet food, all those kinds of things. But now we’ve got a very top trusted brand out there, Nylabone, which is hit because they’re saying their treats are natural. But when you take a look at the ingredients, there’s a lot of synthetic ingredients there. Ascorbic acid, zinc oxide, sorbitol, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid, citric acid, you know, there, there’s all these ingredients that they’re putting in these pet treats. So technically they’re, they’re not natural. And the question is, does that have an impact on your pet if you’re trying to feed them, you know, an all natural diet? Are you paying a premium for these treats because you’re expecting it to be natural and healthier for your animal? Help your, your, your best friend live longer. That’s why we’re seeing this class action filed.

Farron Cousins: You know, we, you go into any store really that sells pet treats, pet food, all that stuff. You have your name brand ones there, like your Nylabones, and yeah, those are a little bit more expensive. And then you have your generic ones, you know, it’s usually just a box with a picture of a dog treat that says dog treats and you want to go for the premium one there because you’re thinking you’re getting a better product. And this one markets itself all natural and yeah, those are buzz words for consumers, not just for the pet treats, but for themselves. We see that and we think, okay, I’m not getting any processed sugars, no bad things in this.

Nothing created in a lab. This is all from the earth. It’s good for me. It’s good for my dog. And they do that intentionally. They do that because they know that we automatically think that. So it is dishonest. It’s not just, okay, well maybe it’s not all natural. Who cares? No, what matters is that corporations have to be honest with us because if they’re going to lie about little bitty things, you can bet that somewhere along the lines they get a lie about bigger things if they keep getting away with it.

Scott Hardy: Exactly, and we’ve got almost 500 of our viewers have already commented on this. We’ve seen a lot of shares on it, so people are very active because it is, Nylabone is such a positive brand. You’ve got, pet owners trust the Nylabone brand, so they’re kind of shocked that there’s this class action when they are giving their pets these treats. You know, for, for my dog, Mr. Barkley, we take care of that boy. He is spoiled and treated probably better than my children. But with, with Barkley, you know, we take care of that dog because I cover and you and I talk about so many of these tainted dog food class actions. You know, we’d make sure that the dog food or the dog, the pet treat is actually made the USA.

So we hope that when we see these pet treats that it is just dehydrated meat, dehydrated yumminess that the, that the dog will love, that there aren’t all these other synthetic ingredients that their kidneys may have problems processing there, that they, that they might, you know, lead to additional health problems down the road. We only get, you know, 10 to 15 years with our best friend here. We want to make that as enjoyable and as long as possible by feeding them healthy treats.

Farron Cousins: And, you know, that’s another good point too. The, the, what the human body can process is not necessarily the same as what the body of a dog or a cat can process. So while it might not necessarily hurt us to be eating things like the citric acid and the, the niacin and all these other things in here, may not be great for us, but it’s also not, you know, toxic for us. Animals are a different story and so we don’t know. We don’t know what the toxicity level is for these certain things inside of a, you know, small animal, maybe it’s a 5 pound dog or an 80 pound dog, still can’t process things the way human bodies can. And that’s another reason why this is a big issue.

There are some things contained in these products that people would probably rather not feed to their animal. And that’s why it’s important for these groups to be honest with us on the label so that we know and we can tell the vet if, if something starts happening, we need to be able to tell the vet what they’ve been eating. They can’t speak for themselves. That’s, that’s up to us. But we can’t even communicate that properly if we don’t know what’s in these treats and what’s in the pet food.

Scott Hardy: Exactly. We want to be able to trust these big brand makers like Nylabone, to trust that they are putting natural ingredients in their pet products and we’re happy to pay a premium for that, but we want them to show, know what we’re paying for and that it’s honest.

Farron Cousins: Scott Hardy, Top Class Actions, always a pleasure talking to you. And for more information about this particular issue, please follow the link in the description of this video, head on over to top class actions, and while you’re there, make sure you sign up for their weekly newsletter. Thanks for talking to me, Scott.

Scott Hardy: You’re welcome. Thanks for your time, Farron.