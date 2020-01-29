QAnon forums are lighting up about the coronavirus, but they think they have a way to save their followers from succumbing to the disease – just drink bleach! They are promoting a chemical called MMS, which is essentially pure bleach, to their followers, encouraging them to either spray or consume the mixture to fight the virus. This is deadly advice and drinking bleach is not something anyone should condone. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

QAnon followers have some advice for their brethren, I guess you would call them, on how to avoid getting the deadly coronavirus that has claimed the lives of several people here in the United States and many more across the planet. According to QAnon posts online, just drink a little bleach. Of course they’re not calling it bleach, they call it a chemical, MMS, which is miracle mineral solution, not sold here in the United States. So you have to buy it from overseas because it’s dangerous and what MMS is, and QAnon folks who have been pushing this for quite some time, but MMS is a cocktail of various different chemicals. And when all of these chemicals are mixed together, it creates a chemical reaction that results in a new end product and that end product is something called chlorine dioxide, which is bleach, but a little bit more powerful than the bleach you would buy at the store.

So powerful in fact that the FDA had to come out last year telling people, please, for the love of God, don’t use this MMS because QAnon was promoting it back then. You know, it’s good for your health. It fights off all kinds of colds and viruses and bacterias and whatever else ails ya. You make a 20/20/20 solution, which I’m not sure what the other 20/20 parts are, but anyway, you spray it in your mouth and you’re good to go. So, you drink a little bit of bleach and you’re not going to get sick unless of course you count the, the liver failure, the nausea, the vomiting, and the eventual death that comes along with drinking bleach. In August, it apparently got so bad that the FDA had to come out, they issued a statement; ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach. And QAnon is still out there today promoting this, saying, hey, coronavirus, pretty scary.

Go buy this crazy product from a church in Mexico, a healing church in Mexico, and you’ll be totally fine. So let’s get a couple things out of the way. Yes, t`he coronavirus is scary, right? So was the bird flu. So was the swine flu. So it was every other, you know, horrible virus that was suddenly popping up on us shores and, oh my God, we were all going to die and then we all just kind of forgot about it. And it is sad, yes, people have died in the United States from this. And I’m not trying to make light of that. Is it an epidemic here in this country? No. Should we trust this administration to handle it? Oh God, no. If anything, they’re probably gonna make it worse. But most people, you can sleep soundly at night because you’re not going to get the coronavirus.

And I can’t believe I’m actually about to have to say what I have to say. But under no circumstances should any human being ever ingest bleach. Really never thought I’d have to say that. But thanks to QAnon, that’s now something we have to tell people. And even if you are a QAnon pizzagate follower, I still don’t even want you to drink bleach. I don’t care if you’re a hardcore MAGA hat wearer showing up at every Trump rally across the country. I don’t want you to drink bleach. This stuff will kill you. So again, didn’t think I’d have to say it, but for the love of God, people, please don’t drink bleach for any reason.