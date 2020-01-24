on today’s show…

Ari Berman, from Mother Jones Magazine, will join us to discuss why ex-convicts in Florida won’t be able to vote and we’ll discuss a plan by the Trump Administration to preserve white electoral power.

Progressive Congressional Candidate, Hector Oseguera, will join us to discuss his race in New Jersey’s 8th District.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the major news from this week

And Lucy Flores, will join us to discuss the recent Women’s March in Washington D.C.

