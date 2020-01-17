on today’s show…

Healthcare Reporter, Caitlin Kelly, will be here to explain how we only need to look to our neighbor to the North, to see what Medicare for All might look like.

Progressive Congressional Candidate, Nabilah Islam , will join us to discuss her race in Georgia’s 7thDistrict.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the biggest news of the week.

And the Editor of The American Prospect, David Dayen, will be here to cover some of his incredible reporting, starting with a Wells Fargo Attorney who is moonlighting as a campaign policy adviser to a certain South Bend Mayor.

