The Trump administration finalized some rules that officially banned the sale, use and ownership of bump stocks for firearms. These deadly devices are used to basically turn semiautomatic rifles into automatic rifles by using the guns own force to recock and fire more rounds. The bump stock was used in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, and it allowed the shooter to kill and injure even more people than would have been possible using the regular firearms. This is a huge positive move, but it’s also already sparked lawsuits from pro gun groups who claim that it’s some sort of liberal effort to take away their second amendment rights. Regardless of your opinion on Trump, you have to give the man credit where credit is due and banning these deadly devices was something that past presidents never had the courage to accomplish, Democrat and Republican, but finally it’s been done.

And finally tonight, some good news, the House and the Senate last week finally, finally reached an agreement on how the two chambers would handle sexual harassment claims against legislators. The number one change is that they can no longer use our tax dollars to pay their victims to stay quiet. This rule has been over a year in the making and the only reason they had to make the change was because of a report last year showing that members of Congress had spent more than $100,000 in tax dollars to settle sexual harassment claims between 2008 and 2012. Along with the fact that stories were told on air just like this, about the fact that that kind of thing was going on. If that information had never been made public, it’s likely we would never have gotten the new rule. At a time when our infrastructure is crumbling. Schools, our schools are being underfunded and millions of children are going hungry. The last thing we need to be spending our tax dollars on are members of Congress who can’t control themselves around women.

That's all for tonight, be sure to check out our website at al.law, where you can talk with an attorney about any of the stories we cover on the show. You can find us on Facebook @facebook.com/rtamericaslawyer. You can watch on RT America programs, all of those programs, on Direct TV, Channel 321. I'm Mike Papantonio and this is America's Lawyer, where every week we tell you stories that corporate media is ordered not to tell, because their advertisers won't let them.